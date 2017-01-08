EXCLUSIVE-Next Level Apparel challeng...

EXCLUSIVE-Next Level Apparel challenges Gildan with bid for bankrupt American Apparel- source

Read more: Reuters

Jan 9 California-based apparel maker Next Level Apparel has submitted an offer to challenge a $66 million bid from Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc for bankrupt American Apparel LLC, a person familiar with the matter said Monday. Next Level's bid was deemed as qualified by American Apparel to be able to challenge Gildan, the person said.

Chicago, IL

