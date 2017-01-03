Exclusive: Amazon, Forever 21 vying f...

Exclusive: Amazon, Forever 21 vying for bankrupt American Apparel - sources

5 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Online retailer Amazon.com Inc and teen apparel store chain Forever 21 Inc are among the companies weighing offers to acquire bankrupt American Apparel LLC, people familiar with the talks said on Wednesday. The bankruptcy auction of Los Angeles-based American Apparel, which made its branding theme "Made in the U.S.A", will determine the future of a major clothing manufacturing plant in California, one of the most expensive U.S. states in terms of labor costs.

