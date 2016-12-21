Drovers Walk drug dealer given community order and fine

Louise Fuller admitted to possession with intent to supply a quantity of heroin in Andover last month and to simple possession of crack cocaine. The 31-year-old also pleaded guilty to a number of thefts across Andover, including stealing A 40 and a box of crisps from Camara's Fish & Chips, two bottles of Jimmy Choo perfume and baby milk from Boots and a SanDisk from Maplin.

