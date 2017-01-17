Department stores are facing 'the worst results since the...
Department stores, which were hit hard by plunging shopper traffic and sales declines, are now on pace for "the worst In fact, overall holiday spending rose 4% in the US to $658.3 billion, compared to last year, according to the NRF. Target's ecommerce sales are still only a fraction of its overall sales, so the growth online couldn't offset the losses in stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan 16
|Frogface Kate
|14
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|Jan 12
|UseYourBrain
|1
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC