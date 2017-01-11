Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

** American Apparel LLC's made-in-the-U.S. heritage is uncertain after Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc won a bankruptcy auction to acquire the edgy fashion retailer for about $88 million in cash. ** Real estate tycoon Sam Zell and investment firm Patria Investimentos Ltda have combined two leading Brazilian self-storage firms in a joint venture that aims to more than double their capacity by 2020, the companies said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.