Coach and Rodarte to Collaborate on Handbag, Apparel
In an unlikely pairing, Coach and Rodarte are set to collaborate on an apparel and accessories collection, WWD has learned. The 15-piece collection will feature one handbag design, with the remaining stockkeeping units devoted to apparel.
