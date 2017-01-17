Closing Date For San Francisco American Apparel Stores Unknown
When news broke that long-struggling clothing manufacturer American Apparel had been sold, it was a safe assumption that their business would face big changes - changes that will shutter the LA-based company's 110 retail stores, including the three that remain in San Francisco. The big question, as of Tuesday, is when that closure will occur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Mon
|Frogface Kate
|14
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|Jan 12
|UseYourBrain
|1
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC