Christopher & Banks Stock Plummets 17% As Sales Disappoint, CEO Departs
Shares of Christopher & Banks Corp. tumbled 17% in premarket trade Tuesday after the company announced the departure of CEO LuAnn Via and said sales disappointed during the key holiday shopping period. The women's retailer anticipates fiscal fourth-quarter sales in the range of $85 million to $86 million, compared with $94.6 million in the year-earlier period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Mon
|Frogface Kate
|14
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|Jan 12
|UseYourBrain
|1
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC