CES 2017 Day Two Summary

CES 2017 Day Two Summary

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Thursday was our second day at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, NV, and our crew of Fools was back on the front lines to get a deeper understanding of the biggest trends and technologies we should be watching as investors. keynote on Wednesday evening set the tone for CES this year, and self-driving cars have been one of the event's biggest focuses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... Dec 26 Show and Tail 41
News Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week Dec 26 AliceSimon 20
News Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet... Nov '16 stay warm 1
HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha... Oct '16 dina 1
News Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ... Oct '16 Space Weather Events 1
News Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's... Aug '16 Jim 3
News Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce Aug '16 judeofascism 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,893 • Total comments across all topics: 277,775,058

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC