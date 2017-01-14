Buckle, Inc. (The) (BKE) Receives $21.33 Average Target Price from Analysts
Buckle, Inc. has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|18 hr
|panties8128
|5
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|Thu
|UseYourBrain
|1
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC