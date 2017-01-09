Brokers Issue Forecasts for QTS Realty Trust, Inc.'s FY2018 Earnings

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. - Analysts at Jefferies Group cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the firm will earn $3.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.57.

