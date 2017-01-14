Boralex Inc. to Post FY2016 Earnings ...

Boralex Inc. to Post FY2016 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boralex in a research note issued on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25.

