Beantown as Shoetown: Sneaker makers stake claim in Boston
In this Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 photograph, the word "Boston" accents the sole of the New Balance Zante v2 shoe on display at the storefront of the world headquarters of New Balance in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston. Some of America's top sneaker makers are racing to the Boston area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
|Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's...
|Aug '16
|Jim
|3
|Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce
|Aug '16
|judeofascism
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC