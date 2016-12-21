Banks are ready to loan money to US shale
Oil prices are rising and the worst of the downturn appears to be over. After two years of spending cuts, 2017 could mark the first time in several years that spending levels across the oil and gas industry increase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
|Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's...
|Aug '16
|Jim
|3
|Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce
|Aug '16
|judeofascism
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC