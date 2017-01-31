Apparel industry key to creating jobs, pushing exports: Economic Survey1 hour ago
New Delhi, Jan 31 : The Economic Survey for 2016-17 tabled by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in parliament on Tuesday said that apparel, leather and footware industries have enormous potential for creating jobs as well as for exports. The survey said the three sectors are eminently suitable for generating jobs that are formal and productive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan 16
|Frogface Kate
|14
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|Jan 12
|UseYourBrain
|1
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec '16
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec '16
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC