APNewsBreak: L.L. Bean heiress in trouble over pro-Trump PAC

In this Dec. 2, 2014, file photo, Talitha Donaldson displays a label that will be glued onto the back of an L.L. Bean boot, at a facility in Lewiston, Maine. The Maine-based outdoors retailer is installing a third injection-molding machine to manufacture the rubber soles, boosting capacity and creating jobs in Lewiston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.