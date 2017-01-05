American Eagle Outfitters Reiterates Q4 Guidance, But Shares Fall
American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares were down 4.8% in Thursday premarket trading despite reiterating its fourth-quarter earnings per share guidance. The fourth-quarter announcement came in the wake of warnings from both Macy's Inc. and Kohl's Corp. , with both retailers announcing weak holiday sales late Wednesday.
