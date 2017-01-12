American Apparel Stores To Close After Canadian Purchase
All 110 stores, as well as the company's Los Angeles headquarters, are slated to close by the end of April. The embattled clothing company is closing all of its retail stores and Los Angeles headquarters after its purchase last week by Montreal-based company Gildan Activewear, The Los Angeles Times reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|4 hr
|VetnorsGate
|14
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|Jan 12
|UseYourBrain
|1
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC