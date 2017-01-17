American Apparel kicks off mass layoffs, is going out of business for good
American Apparel, where the tops are always cropped and the spandex is forever sparkly, started laying off its 2,400 workers in Southern California on Monday, just over a year after declaring bankruptcy. The company is preparing to close or sell its California factories.
