American Apparel is Shutting Down Eve...

American Apparel is Shutting Down Every Single U.S. Store

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Hypebeast.com

For the constantly-struggling brand American Apparel, the end appears to be nigh. As HYPEBAE reports, the once-popular Los Angeles company will be shutting down every single one of its 110 United States stores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos... 2 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 10
News The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for... Jan 12 UseYourBrain 1
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... Dec 26 Show and Tail 41
News Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week Dec 26 AliceSimon 20
News Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet... Nov '16 stay warm 1
HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha... Oct '16 dina 1
News Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ... Oct '16 Space Weather Events 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,791 • Total comments across all topics: 277,914,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC