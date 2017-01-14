American Apparel Is Done - All 110 Stores Are Closing After...
American Apparel is shutting down - or, more accurately, it's going to look very different - after being purchased at a bankruptcy auction by Canadian company Gildan Activewear . Gildan, which makes t-shirts and other clothes themselves, has indicated that they will shut down American Apparel's 110 stores, as well as the factory in Los Angeles where the company had produced all of its clothing.
