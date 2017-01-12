American Apparel is Closing: Announces Goodbye Sale
American Apparel is closing the doors of 110 retail locations and their headquarters in Los Angeles, California. What clothing ads are we going to jerk off to now? Certainly not L.L. Bean ! Gildan, a Canadian clothing company, will reportedly close all American Apparel stores by the end of April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|2 hr
|VetnorsGate
|14
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|Jan 12
|UseYourBrain
|1
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC