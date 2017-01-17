American Apparel begins mass layoffs
While fashionistas across the nation lament the loss of their go-to shop for trendy fashions, 2,400 workers will soon be out of a job as American Apparel closes its stores and factories. The brand, known as much for its brightly colored fashion staples as its controversial founder, has reportedly begun laying off workers in Southern California, a ccording to the LA Times .
