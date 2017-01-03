Amazon Should Buy American Apparel Be...

Amazon Should Buy American Apparel Because Trump

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Dealbreaker

Because nothing makes sense anymore, a key business consideration these days are the 140-character rantings of an angry, unstable old man who happens to the president-elect of the United States of America. In this uncertain environment, it behooves automakers and everyone else to carefully consider whether their business decisions might inspire ungrammatical invective or equally ungrammatical but presumably preferable praise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dealbreaker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... Dec 26 Show and Tail 41
News Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week Dec 26 AliceSimon 20
News Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet... Nov '16 stay warm 1
HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha... Oct '16 dina 1
News Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ... Oct '16 Space Weather Events 1
News Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's... Aug '16 Jim 3
News Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce Aug '16 judeofascism 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,507

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC