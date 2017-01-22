All of Melania and Ivanka's Inauguration outfits From the blue Ralph Lauren combo to the sparkly Carolina Herrera gown. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jNrBGa Melania Trump hasn't given any speeches since her husband was elected president, but she has made several fashion statements with her outfit choices at events associated with the inauguration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.