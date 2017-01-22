All of Melania and Ivanka's Inauguration outfits
All of Melania and Ivanka's Inauguration outfits From the blue Ralph Lauren combo to the sparkly Carolina Herrera gown. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jNrBGa Melania Trump hasn't given any speeches since her husband was elected president, but she has made several fashion statements with her outfit choices at events associated with the inauguration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan 16
|Frogface Kate
|14
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|Jan 12
|UseYourBrain
|1
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC