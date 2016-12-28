WSJ: Retailer Kate Spade Exploring Sale

WSJ: Retailer Kate Spade Exploring Sale

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Hand bag and accessories maker and retailer Kate Spade & Co., under pressure from an activist investor, is exploring a sale and is working with a bank to sound out possible buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of Kate Spade , which had a market value of $1.86 billion as of Tuesday's close, were up 16 percent at $16.83 after being halted twice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... Mon Show and Tail 41
News Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week Dec 26 AliceSimon 20
News Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet... Nov '16 stay warm 1
HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha... Oct '16 dina 1
News Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ... Oct '16 Space Weather Events 1
News Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's... Aug '16 Jim 3
News Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce Aug '16 judeofascism 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,067 • Total comments across all topics: 277,406,696

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC