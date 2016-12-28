WSJ: Retailer Kate Spade Exploring Sale
Hand bag and accessories maker and retailer Kate Spade & Co., under pressure from an activist investor, is exploring a sale and is working with a bank to sound out possible buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of Kate Spade , which had a market value of $1.86 billion as of Tuesday's close, were up 16 percent at $16.83 after being halted twice.
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Mon
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
|Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's...
|Aug '16
|Jim
|3
|Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce
|Aug '16
|judeofascism
|1
