WSJ: Retailer Kate Spade Exploring Sale

Hand bag and accessories maker and retailer Kate Spade & Co., under pressure from an activist investor, is exploring a sale and is working with a bank to sound out possible buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of Kate Spade , which had a market value of $1.86 billion as of Tuesday's close, were up 16 percent at $16.83 after being halted twice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.