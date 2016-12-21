Why Nike Is Still A Compelling Investment From An Operational Standpoint
Product development cycle is temporarily in the valley, as we haven't seen a lot of break-through models lately; The China region remains the fastest growing; key local athletes are wearing the Swoosh nowadays. The North America region will grow through the DTC channel in the first place; There are no reasons that Nike's management will not be able to address the product issue and will not further capitalize on solid ties with sports federations and upscale sportsmen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov 26
|stay warm
|1
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Nov '16
|Debbil Ina Blew D...
|19
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
|Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's...
|Aug '16
|Jim
|3
|Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce
|Aug '16
|judeofascism
|1
|Liz Cheney's Wyoming campaign backed by big nam...
|Aug '16
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|25
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC