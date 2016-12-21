Why Nike Is Still A Compelling Invest...

Why Nike Is Still A Compelling Investment From An Operational Standpoint

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Seeking Alpha

Product development cycle is temporarily in the valley, as we haven't seen a lot of break-through models lately; The China region remains the fastest growing; key local athletes are wearing the Swoosh nowadays. The North America region will grow through the DTC channel in the first place; There are no reasons that Nike's management will not be able to address the product issue and will not further capitalize on solid ties with sports federations and upscale sportsmen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet... Nov 26 stay warm 1
News Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week Nov '16 Debbil Ina Blew D... 19
HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha... Oct '16 dina 1
News Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ... Oct '16 Space Weather Events 1
News Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's... Aug '16 Jim 3
News Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce Aug '16 judeofascism 1
News Liz Cheney's Wyoming campaign backed by big nam... Aug '16 Maggie Gallaghers... 25
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,659 • Total comments across all topics: 277,252,952

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC