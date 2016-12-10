Watch out Zayn! Gigi Hadid cosies up to male model on Ralph Lauren shoot
And Gigi Hadid certainly seemed to be enjoying herself as she cosied up to a hunky male star for her new Tommy Hilfiger Holiday Campaign. Cuddling up to the star, the 21-year-old model seemed to be getting into the swing of things as she blew a kiss in the direction of her companion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Mon
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Mon
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
|Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's...
|Aug '16
|Jim
|3
|Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce
|Aug '16
|judeofascism
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC