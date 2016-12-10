Three women charged after brawl with police officer at Oak Park Mall
A metro police officer was assaulted by three women during a brawl at Oak Park Mall just one day after Christmas. It was just before 7 p.m. on Monday investigators say three women physically fought with police officers who were questioning them over some stolen merchandise.
Read more at KCTV5.
