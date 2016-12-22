The Ratings Game: Bed Bath & Beyond is beyond hope in the near-term

Bed Bath & Beyond has launched new initiatives, but after a disappointing earnings report, analysts say any positive results will take a while Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has promised a transformed business through acquisitions and changes, but yet another disappointing quarter has some analysts giving up hope that they will see it soon. Raymond James analysts made the most drastic change after Wednesday afternoon's disappointing results , downgrading the stock to market perform from strong buy and saying they still don't know when the business transformation for which they've waited-and waited-will come.

