Staff axed as American Apparel closes Glasgow store
Staff at American Apparel in Glasgow are facing a nightmare before Christmas after the US fashion chain's administrators pulled down the shutters on the store. Eight members of staff at the Glasgow store have been made redundant, with a total of 147 employees across the UK losing their jobs as twelve of the company's 13 UK stores close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|7 min
|Gays Run the World
|25
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov 26
|stay warm
|1
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Nov '16
|Debbil Ina Blew D...
|19
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
|Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's...
|Aug '16
|Jim
|3
|Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce
|Aug '16
|judeofascism
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC