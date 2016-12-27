Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) Director Richard Rappaport Sells 1,000 Shares
Skechers USA Inc. Director Richard Rappaport sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $24,450.00.
