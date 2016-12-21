Retailers Expanding Digital Options
When Nordstrom and digital gift-card company CashStar rolled out Product eGifting this week, it was the latest in a series of technological offerings the upscale clothier launched this year -- and a precursor of more to come. It was also among a host of technological innovations retailers have made this year to draw and retain customers whose shopping habits are increasingly shifting online.
