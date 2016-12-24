Perry Ellis International Inc. (PERY) Insider Sells $53,340.30 in Stock
Perry Ellis International Inc. insider John F. Voith sold 2,115 shares of Perry Ellis International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $53,340.30.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|6 min
|Gays Run the World
|25
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov 26
|stay warm
|1
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Nov '16
|Debbil Ina Blew D...
|19
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
|Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's...
|Aug '16
|Jim
|3
|Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce
|Aug '16
|judeofascism
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC