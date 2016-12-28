Man killed in police-involved shooting inside North Riverside store
A man who was shot by police inside a Burlington Coat Factory in North Riverside Tuesday afternoon has died, police confirmed Wednesday. Police initially responded to a bank robbery attempt at a TCF Bank inside a nearby Jewel, and in a statement North Riverside police said the man fled the scene and ran into a the Burlington Coat Factory.
