Jefferies Group Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for The Finish Line Inc.
's stock had its "buy" rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Group in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|3 hr
|AliceSimon
|20
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|9 hr
|Created Equal
|26
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov 26
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
|Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's...
|Aug '16
|Jim
|3
|Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce
|Aug '16
|judeofascism
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC