Jeff Saut: The most important driver of the stock market will...

What's traditionally the most important driver of the stock market will retake its place in the new year, according to Jeffrey Saut, the chief investment strategist at Raymond James. Corporate earnings growth in the US has slowed for months, while the bull market continued and stocks rose to all-time highs with a few pauses here and there.

