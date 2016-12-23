Inside the scandal: How Elizabeth Taylor stole Debbie Reynolds' husband
Liz Taylor may have stolen Debbie Reynolds' husband, but it didn't stop them from being friends. Photo / Getty Images The legendary actress, who died on Thursday aged 84, had her first husband stolen by her best friend, Elizabeth Taylor, who was the most famous actress in Hollywood at the time.
