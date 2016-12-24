Gap Inc. (GPS) to Issue Quarterly Div...

Gap Inc. (GPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 25th

16 hrs ago

Gap Inc. announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, January 25th.

