FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Issued By Jefferies Group
Equities researchers at Jefferies Group lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the brokerage will earn $3.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.80.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|7 hr
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|23 hr
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov 26
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
|Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's...
|Aug '16
|Jim
|3
|Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce
|Aug '16
|judeofascism
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC