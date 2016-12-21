Finish Line Pins Earnings Miss on Struggling Apparel, Accessories Segment
Shares of Finish Line dropped 10.9% to $20.50 on more than nine times its normal trading volume in early afternoon trading Wednesday, after apparel and accessories sales weighed heavily on its bottom line in the third quarter, leading the company to miss Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates. Apparel sales were down 50% year over year while accessories were down in the mid-teens, the company said today during its third quarter earnings call.
