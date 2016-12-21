Finish Line Gets Whacked But Was Mr. Market Too Harsh?
But margin growth is intact and I don't think this temporary weakness is a reason to sell the stock. Finish Line has been a terrific growth story in what has been a pretty beat up sector of retail in the past several quarters but despite this, the stock continues to sport a fairly low valuation.
