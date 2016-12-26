FBR & Co Weighs in on The Finish Line...

FBR & Co Weighs in on The Finish Line Inc.'s FY2017 Earnings

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

The Finish Line Inc. - Stock analysts at FBR & Co decreased their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Finish Line in a note issued to investors on Thursday. FBR & Co analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.54.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... 13 hr Show and Tail 41
News Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week Mon AliceSimon 20
News Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet... Nov '16 stay warm 1
HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha... Oct '16 dina 1
News Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ... Oct '16 Space Weather Events 1
News Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's... Aug '16 Jim 3
News Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce Aug '16 judeofascism 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,249 • Total comments across all topics: 277,371,003

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC