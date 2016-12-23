Factors which determined the 2016 United States' presidential...
Only a person who has passed through the gate of humility can ascend to the heights of the spirit Hillary Clinton is drowning in a perfect storm involving possible national-security damage, probable public corruption, and certified sexual impropriety. And she has no one to blame but herself illary Clinton was so sure of victory that she prepared "symbolic outfits" to be worn during her acceptance speech.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nigeriaworld.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
|Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's...
|Aug '16
|Jim
|3
|Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce
|Aug '16
|judeofascism
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC