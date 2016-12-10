Even on this, America is divided: Was Cinnabon's Carrie Fisher tweet offensive?

U.S. baked goods company Cinnabon issued an apology on Twitter after the backlash it received from tweeting out a tribute to Carrie Fisher, featuring an image of Princess Leia made out of cinnamon and a cinnamon roll. Photo Credit: Twitter When companies try to capitalize on events in the news with their social media accounts, it can lead to some, well, sticky situations.

