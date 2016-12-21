Consumer spending growth weakened in November
In this Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, file photo, a shopper carries a bag with merchandise as she shops at a Polo Ralph Lauren store in Miami. On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, the Commerce Department issues its November report on consumer spending, which accounts for roughly 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|6 min
|Gays Run the World
|25
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov 26
|stay warm
|1
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Nov '16
|Debbil Ina Blew D...
|19
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
|Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's...
|Aug '16
|Jim
|3
|Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce
|Aug '16
|judeofascism
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC