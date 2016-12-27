Celebrity Hair Stylist & Hair Expert Kim Kimble Launching Her New Product Line Exclusively With HSN

Kim Kimble, one of Hollywood's most sought after celebrity hairdressers and hair expert, is launching her new product line, Kim Kimble Professional Products exclusively with HSN on December 29th at 6PM and December 30th at 6AM, 1PM and 9PM. Kim's innovative product line, which is designed for all hair types, will include a hair styling tool and products that are equipped with the latest technology to restore vitality and enhance manageability, even while using heat as a styling aid.

