Celebrity Hair Stylist & Hair Expert ...

Celebrity Hair Stylist & Hair Expert Kim Kimble Launching Her New Product Line Exclusively With HSN

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Kim Kimble, one of Hollywood's most sought after celebrity hairdressers and hair expert, is launching her new product line, Kim Kimble Professional Products exclusively with HSN on December 29th at 6PM and December 30th at 6AM, 1PM and 9PM. Kim's innovative product line, which is designed for all hair types, will include a hair styling tool and products that are equipped with the latest technology to restore vitality and enhance manageability, even while using heat as a styling aid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... Mon Show and Tail 41
News Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week Mon AliceSimon 20
News Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet... Nov '16 stay warm 1
HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha... Oct '16 dina 1
News Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ... Oct '16 Space Weather Events 1
News Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's... Aug '16 Jim 3
News Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce Aug '16 judeofascism 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,190 • Total comments across all topics: 277,386,501

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC