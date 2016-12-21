American Apparel gets nod to shutter ...

American Apparel gets nod to shutter nine stores

Tuesday

A week after getting court approval to use the remainder of its $30 million bankruptcy loan, the specialty retailer is entering the next phase of its journey - the closure of nine under-performing stores. These units, located in New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, Atlanta, Dallas, Memphis, Santa Cruz, Calif., Evanston, Ill., and Burlington, Vt., will close by Dec. 31. U.S. Bankruptcy court judge Brendan Shannon approved an agreement with American Apparel's liquidators Merchant Resources LLC and Gordon Brothers Retail Partners LLC, on Monday, Dec. 19, a move that gives the company permission to begin "going out of business" sales for the next two weeks.

Chicago, IL

