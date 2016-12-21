American Apparel closes 12 of its 13 British stores
Nearly all the UK stores of U.S.-based clothing brand American Apparel, which went into administration in Britain last month, have closed, with the loss of 147 jobs, administrators KPMG said on Friday. An American Apparel store logo is pictured on a building along the Lincoln Road Mall in Miami Beach, Florida March 17, 2016.
