$1.2 million Merrill Lynch producer jumps to Raymond James
Michael Rosner, 38, was overseeing $110 million in client assets when he left the wirehouse, Raymond James reports in a prepared statement released Tuesday. The move happened in mid-December, as the Department of Labor began resetting the rules for the deals advisers take to switch employers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at On Wall Street.
